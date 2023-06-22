Iraq: Karbala refinery to start producing high-octane gasoline in early July

SHAFAQNA-The Karbala refinery will start producing high-octane gasoline early next July and will contribute to reducing two-thirds of Iraq’s imports, Oil Products Distribution Company affiliated with the Ministry of Oil said.

The general manager of the company, Hussein Talib, told the Iraqi News Agency (INA): “The existing storage is reassuring and the country is not witnessing any fuel scarcity, and the national refineries have stepped up their production capacities, and the Karbala refinery has entered work to provide oil derivatives within the national refineries plan, and we have a plan in the ministry to complete what Our refineries remain, whether in the south, center or north, and other units will enter service.

Source: ina.iq

www.shafaqna.com