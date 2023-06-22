Iraq stresses importance of dialogue between parties involved in Syrian crisis

SHAFAQNA-The Iraqi delegation participating in the Astana talks stressed, the importance of strengtheninparties involved in Syrian crisisg dialogue between the parties concerned with the Syrian crisis.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, said, in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that “the head of the Iraqi delegation participating in the Astana talks, Ambassador Qahtan Taha Khalaf, affirmed Iraq’s position to provide support and assistance to the Syrian Arab Republic through the Astana formula, which aims to strengthen Dialogue between the parties concerned with the Syrian crisis and providing the necessary solutions to solve it.

Source: ina.iq

www.shafaqna.com