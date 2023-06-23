UAE unveils ‘Andalusia: History and Civilisation’ initiative

SHAFAQNA-The UAE has launched Andalusia: History and Civilisation initiative, showcasing the country’s commitment to fostering openness, cultural convergence, and interfaith dialogue.

Organized by the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre and the National Library and Archives, the six-month initiative aims to shed light on the rich Andalusian civilization and strengthen the existing ties between the UAE and Spain.

The initiative will feature a range of cultural and artistic activities designed to highlight the Arab civilization that thrived in Andalusia and promote values of dialogue, tolerance, openness, and coexistence. One of the main events will be an exhibition of Andalusian art holdings, hosted by the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre from November 2023 for six months.

Additionally, two cultural seminars involving specialists and scholars in Andalusian studies will take place, covering various cultural, literary, and scientific disciplines.

Source: emiratitimes

