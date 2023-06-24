[Video] Successful testing of first Air Taxi in Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA– Two companies, Neom and Volocopter, have announced the successful testing of “Air Taxis” in Saudi Arabia.

The two companies stated that their vertical flight experiments with electric vehicles, also known as “Air Taxis,” have been successfully conducted.

According to the report, this is the first time such experiments have been held in Saudi Arabia, following approval from the Saudi Arabian Aviation Authority.

Based on the official news agency of Saudi Arabia, these tests lasted for two full weeks, aiming to develop an up-to-date electric transportation system that is free from pollution.

Source: Al-Quds Al-Arabi.

