Afghanistan: Concerns about increase in number of black jaundice patients in Herat province

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN– A number of Herat residents, worried about the increase in hepatitis B, say that the vaccine against this disease is not available for free.

According to them, if the authorities do not take serious measures to fight black jaundice, this disease may become the most serious challenge for the residents of Herat in the coming years.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Asif Kabir, the Deputy Director of Public Health of the Taliban in Herat, confirmed the increase in cases of black jaundice in this province and told the media that in the last two years and four months, nearly two thousand and 714 people have been affected by this disease.

The Deputy Director of Public Health of Herat adds: “These days, due to security, people’s access to health services in the districts has increased, and more people go to health centers, which shows the increase of this disease.”

Mohammad Assef Kabir also says that in the past, the anti-jaundice vaccine was distributed free of charge; But its implementation was not taken seriously by the residents of Herat. According to him, now the focus is on the treatment of children so that permanent immunity can be created in them by being vaccinated.

Jaundice is a viral and contagious disease that is transmitted from an infected person to a healthy person through blood and sexual intercourse as a result of not observing personal hygiene, and inflammation of the liver is one of its important symptoms.

Source: Shafaqna Afghanistan

