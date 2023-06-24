Iraq calls for creation of an Arab media coalition to support Palestine

SHAFAQNA– The head of the Iraqi Media and Communications Organization has called for the establishment of an Arab media coalition to support the Palestinian cause.

As reported by Al-Sabah newspaper, Haider Majid, the spokesperson for the Iraqi government’s media team, stated that Ali Al-Mouaid, the head of the Iraqi Media and Communications Organization, delivered a speech recently at the opening ceremony of the 53rd session of the Council of Arab Ministers of Information in Morocco.

Al-Mouaid’s speech emphasized Iraq’s willingness to cooperate seriously with the decisions issued by the Council of Arab Ministers of Information.

According to the government’s media team spokesperson, Al-Mouaid added in his remarks, “The issue of Palestine has become a work priority, a humanitarian priority, and a moral imperative, and we always feel that more should be done to support it.”

He called on the Council of Ministers to establish an Arab media coalition that would outline specific objectives centered around strengthening Arab sentiments regarding the Palestinian cause, providing all media resources, and offering genuine support to Palestinian media outlets.

Al-Mouaid highlighted that the Iraqi Media and Communications Organization has issued over twelve guidelines to media institutions in the country regarding coverage and production related to the Arab identity of Jerusalem, commemorating the day of martyrdom of Sharin Abu Akla (a Palestinian journalist), strengthening the Arab identity of East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine, and other matters related to solidarity and support for Palestine.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com