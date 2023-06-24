Saudi Arabia considering a “railway connection with Iran via Kuwait and Basra”

SHAFAQNA– Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Jarida reported that Georges Malbruno, a senior journalist at the French newspaper Le Figaro, quoting a Saudi source present at the Saudi investment seminar held on the sidelines of Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to Paris, said that Riyadh is considering a railway connection with Iran via Kuwait and Basra.

The newspaper also stated that “Malbruno traveled to Kuwait last November and had meetings with Kuwaiti officials, journalists, and elite researchers.”

The newspaper further wrote: On the other hand, Delauer Saeed, the special envoy for trade and commerce at the U.S. Department of State, who traveled to Iraq last week with a delegation from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce consisting of 47 companies, emphasized the need for “transparency” in the “Development Road” project recently proposed by the Iraqi government to establish logistical infrastructure through rail and land connections between Turkey and Europe via the Persian Gulf countries in the south for the transit of goods between the Persian Gulf and Europe.

In response to a question about the United States’ ability to play a role in this project, Delauer said, “Washington is eager to participate in this project in an ‘open, transparent, and standards-based’ manner.”

Regarding the possibility of turning the project proposed by Iraq into a competition between the United States and China, he did not rule out such a possibility and stated that his country competes with its rivals in the world and sometimes competes with its best friends.

Source: Al-Jarida

