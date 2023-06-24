Kuwait: Population growth of 9.3% with majority of immigrants

SHAFAQNA– The population of Kuwait recorded a growth of 9.3% in 2022, mainly due to an increase in the number of non-Kuwaitis, comprising approximately 374,491 individuals or 13.1% of the total population.

According to the translation service of Shafaqna, as reported by Arty Arabic, data released by the Central Statistical Bureau of Kuwait indicates that the total number of non-Kuwaitis in the country exceeded 3,276,000 compared to 2,897,000 at the end of 2021. Meanwhile, the number of Kuwaitis increased by approximately 1.9%, from 1,488,000 to 1,517,000 individuals.

The percentage of non-Kuwaitis in the total population has increased from 66.05% at the end of 2021 to 68.35% at the end of 2022, while the percentage of Kuwaitis has decreased from 33.94% to 31.65%. Men constituted approximately 61.2% of the total population, while women accounted for 38.2% until the end of the previous year.

Source: Arabic RT

www.shafaqna.com