English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

Modi: There is no discrimination against Muslim minorities in India

0
discrimination against Muslim

SHAFAQNA- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has denied that discrimination against Muslim minorities in India has existed under his government during a news conference.

Asked on Thursday (22 June 2023) by a USA reporter what steps he was willing to take to “improve the rights of Muslims and other minorities in your country and to uphold free speech”, Modi said they did not need to be improved.

“Our constitution and our government and we have proved democracy can deliver. When I say deliver, regardless of caste, creed, religion, gender – there is absolutely no space for any discrimination [in my government],” the Hindu Nationalist Leader told reporters at the White House.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

USA asks India to check persistent attacks on Muslims & Christians

Related posts

Pakistan has no problem with the growing USA-India relations according to Pakistani Defence Minister

asadian

Rights groups to screen BBC documentary on Modi before his USA visit

asadian

India: Signalling error blamed for worst train crash in 20 years

asadian

India: More than 230 killed & 900 injured in train crash

asadian

India: Train derailment caused more than 200 dead, hundreds injured

asadian

Can India return to the status quo-secession in Manipur?

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.