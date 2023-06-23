Modi: There is no discrimination against Muslim minorities in India

SHAFAQNA- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has denied that discrimination against Muslim minorities in India has existed under his government during a news conference.

Asked on Thursday (22 June 2023) by a USA reporter what steps he was willing to take to “improve the rights of Muslims and other minorities in your country and to uphold free speech”, Modi said they did not need to be improved.

“Our constitution and our government and we have proved democracy can deliver. When I say deliver, regardless of caste, creed, religion, gender – there is absolutely no space for any discrimination [in my government],” the Hindu Nationalist Leader told reporters at the White House.

Source: aljazeera

