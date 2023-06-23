English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque: 400 tons of Zamzam water provided per day during Hajj

0
Zamzam water

SHAFAQNA- The Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque in Madinah receives up to 400 tonnes of Zamzam water per day during the Hajj season.

The holy water is poured into 10,000 containers which are available around the Mosque, and an additional 5,000 containers that are used if the need arises.

530 employees and supervisors are involved in filling the containers and transferring them to their designated places in the mosque, on its roof, and in its courtyard.

Seven sites at the Mosque were designated for filling containers and three areas were used to cool single-use Zamzam water bottles, 80,000 of which are distributed daily, the report added.

Source: arabnews

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

King of Malaysia Visits Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque

asadian

Saudi Arabia prepared to welcome “more than two million pilgrims”

asadian

Mecca: Birds in Grand Mosque do not fear pilgrims

asadian

More than one million pilgrims from around the world in Saudi Arabia

asadian

OIC: 2.5 million pilgrims from 57 Islamic countries perform Hajj 2023

asadian

Saudi Arabia to host 1300 pilgrims from 90 countries for Hajj 2023

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.