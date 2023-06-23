Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque: 400 tons of Zamzam water provided per day during Hajj

SHAFAQNA- The Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque in Madinah receives up to 400 tonnes of Zamzam water per day during the Hajj season.

The holy water is poured into 10,000 containers which are available around the Mosque, and an additional 5,000 containers that are used if the need arises.

530 employees and supervisors are involved in filling the containers and transferring them to their designated places in the mosque, on its roof, and in its courtyard.

Seven sites at the Mosque were designated for filling containers and three areas were used to cool single-use Zamzam water bottles, 80,000 of which are distributed daily, the report added.

Source: arabnews

