Syria’s Representative to UN: Coercive measures imposed on Syrians impede humanitarian work

Coercive measures imposed on Syrians

SHAFAQNA- Representative of Syria to the United Nations Office in Geneva, Haider Ali Ahmed, reaffirmed the need for the immediate, complete and unconditional lifting of the unilateral and illegal coercive measures imposed on the Syrian people.

He noted that these measures constitute an obstacle to humanitarian and development work and a major challenge towards saving several basic vital sectors.

During the general debate in the humanitarian part of the work of the Economic and Social Council currently convening in Geneva, Ambassador Ali Ahmed said in a statement: “Since the beginning of the terrorist war that was imposed on my country, the government of the Syrian Arab Republic has spared no effort in carrying out its duty, to meet all the humanitarian needs of its citizens, and to improve their living conditions.

Source: syriatimes

www.shafaqna.com

