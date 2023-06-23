English
Occupied West Bank: Armed Israeli settlers attack Nablus-district village

Armed Israeli settlers

SHAFAQNA- Armed Israeli settlers attacked Jalud village, south of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, according to local sources.

They said that scores of Jewish supremacist settlers, under army protection, descended upon the outskirts of village and attacked a number of civilian houses, hurling stones towards them as the villagers attempted to confront them and defend their property.

The gun-toting soldiers unleashed barrages of fire towards the villagers, injuring one by rubber-coated steel bullets in the head and two others by bullet shrapnel.

Three other villagers sustained injuries in the stone-pelting at the hands of the settlers and dozens others suffered excessive tear gas suffocation.

Source: wafa

www.shafaqna.com

