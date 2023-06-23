Iraq: Culture Ministry announced numbers of recovered artifacts over past 3 years

SHAFAQNA- Iraq’s Ministry of Culture announced, the number of artifacts recovered during the past three years.

The Ministry’s Official Spokesman, Ahmed Al-Alawi, told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that: “There are great efforts to restore antiquities, two years ago, 17,338 archaeological pieces were restored from the United States and a number of countries, as well as a the first clay tablet on which the first poetic epic of Gilgamesh was written in creation 3500 BC.”

He pointed out, “a month and a half ago, within the large recovery file, 6,000 archaeological pieces from England that were borrowed to the British Museum 100 years ago were returned by the presidential plane of the President of the Republic, the president was accompanied by the Minister of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Ahmed Al-Badrani and was officially deposited in the Iraqi Museum.”

Source: ina.iq

www.shafaqna.com