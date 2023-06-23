UN chief condemns Israel settler attacks as ‘acts of terrorism’

SHAFAQNA-The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has described the Israeli settlers’ attacks on Palestinian property as “acts of terrorism”.

In a statement issued by his office, Guterres said the settlers’ terrorist acts included “acts of sabotage and arson of land, property and schools in Palestinian villages around Nablus and Ramallah.”

Guterres also expressed grave concern about the continuing violence and loss of life in the occupied Palestinian territories, including the Israeli army’s operation in Jenin on 19 June, which resulted in “killing seven Palestinians, including two children, both of whom are students in schools run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).”

He stressed the need to end tensions and prevent further escalation, stressing that “Israel, as the occupying power, must ensure that the civilian population is protected from all acts of violence, that the perpetrators are held accountable, and that it also adheres to its obligations under international humanitarian law.”

