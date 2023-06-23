English
Saudi Arabia brings self-driving buses to transport Hajj Pilgrims

self-driving buses

SHAFAQNA-A new self-driving bus service has been launched for the comfort of Hajj pilgrims for first time.

Modern autonomous buses are available for use during this year’s Hajj trip in addition to conventional transportation alternatives.
These cars are a part of the recently introduced automated shuttle bus service.

The effort, spearheaded by the Saudi Transport Authority, intends to offer a transportation alternative that is cost-effective and has better characteristics while also being kind to the environment.

The 11-seat autonomous buses, which are propelled by artificial intelligence, can run for up to six hours on a single battery.

It is the first time that such self-driving technology has been used during Hajj thanks to this innovative idea.

