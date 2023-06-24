Most important features of Hajj 2023

SHAFAQNA-The Hajj 2023 features a landmark full-capacity pilgrimage after a daunting three-year period when the COVID-19 pandemic sharply reduced the scale of the annual pilgrimage. This Hajj season has important features.

More than two million pilgrims from 160 countries around the world will converge on Islam’s holiest mosque in Mecca to begin their lifetime spiritual journey at the holy sites in and around the holy city.

Most important features of this year’s Hajj are as follows:

Total restoration of pilgrims’ quota to pre-pandemic levels

One of the most important feature of this year’s Hajj is the total restoration of the pilgrims’ quota to pre-pandemic levels.

Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Abdel-Fattah Mashat noted that the numbers will be the same that were approved before the pandemic. Similar is the case with the mechanism that the ministry followed in deciding the quota of pilgrims for each country.

According to the figures revealed by the General Authority for Statistics, the number of pilgrims who performed Hajj in 1440 exceeded 2.4 million.

The Saudi Arabian Ministry of Hajj reported on Friday (23/6/2023) that 2 million hajj pilgrims had arrived. This number is only one-fifth less than the number of hajj pilgrims in 2019, which was 2.5 million people. During the pandemic, the number of pilgrims was only 10,000 in 2020, 60,000 in 2021, and 926,000 in 2022.

largest operational plan for pilgrimage

This year, Saudi Arabia has laid out the “largest operational plan” in the history of the presidency, after the end of the Covid pandemic.

The General President of the Affairs of the Grand Holy Mosque and Prophet’s Holy Mosque Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al Sudais said that the plan focuses on several main axes related to the strategic goals of the Presidency 2024 based on the Saudi Vision 2030.

In his opening speech at the media forum, Al Sudais said: “The operational plan for this year’s Haj season is the largest in the history of the presidency, after the end of the [coronavirus] pandemic and the announcement of the return of Hajj pilgrims in the millions, per an integrated system of services prepared by the wise leadership.”

In volunteering and humanitarian work, he said the presidency provided more than 8,000 volunteer opportunities in the Two Holy Mosques across 10 fields and more than 200,000 volunteer hours during the Haj season.

Question-and-answer sessions in 51 international language

Saudi Arabia provides translation services, spatial guidance and answers questions in 51 languages at 49 locations in the Grand Mosque and 23 locations in the Prophet’s Mosque.

To facilitate communication and engagement, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Holy Mosque and the Prophet’s Holy Mosque has arranged translation services, spatial guidance, and question-and-answer sessions in a remarkable 51 languages. These services are available at 49 locations within the Grand Mosque and 23 locations within the Prophet’s Mosque. Pilgrims will have the opportunity to seek clarifications, gain a deeper understanding of religious matters, and receive guidance tailored to their linguistic needs.

Mecca Route Initiative

The Mecca Route Initiative, one of Saudi Interior Ministry’s projects that aim to provide high-quality services in Hajj which helped the pilgrims complete their immigration procedures from their countries of origin easily, was expanded to countries such as Turkey and Ivory Coast. Mashat stressed that the Mecca Road initiative is a very successful Saudi national experiment that gave a great positive impression on the guests of God, who are beneficiaries of this initiative. This year this service was provided for the first time in Turkey. The services that are provided through the Mecca Road are great, and the most important of them is the acceleration of the pilgrims’ arrival, and the completion of all arrival procedures before their entry to Saudi Arabia, making their entry very fast, and their baggage is being taken directly to their accommodation. Largest tent city in World Mina, a valley surrounded by nearby mountains of Mecca, recognized as the largest tent city globally, spans a vast area of 2,192,000 square meters, accommodating pilgrims during the Hajj season, as confirmed by the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah. Following the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown that impacted the Hajj season for two consecutive years, the Ministry recently announced that Mecca is set to welcome over two million pilgrims from around the world, marking the highest number since the pandemic’s onset. In comparison to last year’s figure of fewer than 500 thousand pilgrims from both within Saudi Arabia and abroad, this year’s pilgrim count has tripled under the pre-Covid rules. Temporary residences have been prepared in Mina and the surrounding areas of Mecca to accommodate the pilgrims. Saudi Arabia has renovated Mina tents for Hajj 2023. The tents are equipped with air-conditioning, fire safety systems, and other facilities to ensure a comfortable and safe stay for pilgrims.

Environmentally sustainable Hajj

Scheme launched to improve Grand Mosque visitor experience for elderly & disabled pilgrims

Saudi Arabia has launched a voluntary program to provide health, education, and ambulance services to elderly pilgrims.

Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that 121 volunteers have signed up for the program.The authorities provide lots of help for pilgrims, including special facilities for disabled and older people, such as wheelchairs.

Saudi Arabia offered pilgrims over 14 electronic services

This Hajj season, Saudi Arabia’s General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, striving to digitize and make use of technology, has offered pilgrims over 14 electronic services this Hajj season, 1444 Hijri, including applications for navigation, dhikr and the Holy Quran.

The services include a Sharia awareness app that educates pilgrims on Hajj rituals and offers a translator if the pilgrim requires a language other than Arabic.A ‘Rushd’ application is designed to distribute reliable e-books and is integrated with an e-library.

40 million litres of Zamzam distribute

Around 20,000 posts have been allocated at the Grand Mosque, Islam’s holiest site in Saudi Arabia, to distribute more than 40 million litres of the holy Zamzam water to worshippers during Ramadan beginning next week, an official has said.

Hajj ministry officials accord warm welcome to pilgrims

Pilgrims from different countries including Iran, Pakistan, and Türkiye have been arriving in the country through airports and borders, where they are welcomed with flowers, Zamzam water, snacks, and more.

