UN condemns Israel over use of ‘advanced military weaponry’ in Jenin refugee camp

SHAFAQNA- The United Nations human rights chief condemned Israel over use of deadly force in a raid in the Jenin refugee camp that killed at least seven Palestinians.

Israeli forces stormed the Jenin refugee camp on Monday to arrest two suspects. What followed was a 20-year first: the use of helicopter gunships in the occupied West Bank, with the gunships pummelling the camp and, in addition to the deaths, injuring 91 people.

The UN’s Volker Turk made the remarks on Friday, warning that the situation was deteriorating sharply due to the use of heavy weaponry, urging Israel to stop the violence.

“This week’s violence in the occupied West Bank risks spiralling out of control, fuelled by strident political rhetoric, and an escalation in the use of advanced military weaponry by Israel,” Turk said in a statement.

He added that the raid was a “major intensification of the use of weaponry more generally associated with the conduct of armed hostilities, rather than a law enforcement situation”.

“Israel must urgently reset its policies and actions in the West Bank in line with international human rights standards, including protecting and respecting the right to life,” Turk said.

Source:Al Jazeera