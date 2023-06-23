English
Muslim organisations: Use of Hajj pilgrims photo to showcase AI capabilities is Islamophobia

SHAFAQNA-Digital rights and Muslim civil society organisations said the use of t Hajj pilgrims photo to showcase AI capabilities highlighted grave concerns about fast-developing tools such as facial recognition software and was part of a pattern of Islamophobia within intelligence and law enforcement agencies in which Muslims were portrayed as a threat.

Middle East Eye reveals that the CIA used a photo of pilgrims attending the Hajj to illustrate the potential capabilities of new surveillance and artificial intelligence technologies.

The image appeared in a presentation by a senior official in the CIA’s Digital Innovation Directorate on how the spy agency’s shift to cloud-based technologies was transforming its intelligence-gathering capabilities.

