Israeli settlers desecrate Quran & vandalise mosque

SHAFAQNA-Israeli settlers desecrate Quran and attempted to set fire to homes and the mosque.

An Israeli settler leaving a mosque in the Palestinian village of Orif, accompanied by a dog, was seen desecrating a Quran, security camera footage from Wednesday shows.

In the video, the man is seen ripping pages out of the Quran and throwing them on the ground in front of the mosque while other masked men look on.

The same masked men also set fire to a school and attempted to set fire to homes and the mosque as well, Haaretz reported. Residents told the news outlet that the settlers had entered the village from the direction of the nearby Yitzhar settlement.

The incident reportedly took place during the riots by Israeli settlers in the West Bank village of Orif on Wednesday. No arrests were made following this incident, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Source: middleeasteye

