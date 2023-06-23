English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Iran’s FM calls for establishing mechanism for dialogue & cooperation among Persian Gulf countries

0
Persian Gulf countries

SHAFAQNA-Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said that a joint mechanism for dialogue and cooperation among Persian Gulf countries is necessary.

In a message on his Twitter account on Friday, Amirabdollahian said that regarding the importance of neighbors in Iran’s foreign policy and to strengthen the neighborhood policy of the Iranian Government, shortly after hosting the foreign minister of Saudi Arabia and the useful talks in Tehran, left for the four countries of Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and the Emirates in the southern area of ​​the Persian Gulf.

The talks with the high-ranking officials and my counterparts in these countries was very positive, constructive and useful for everyone on both sides of the strategic countries of the Persian Gulf, promising a better, safer and more prosperous future for the people who have deep-rooted and deep ties of respect, love and kinship between them, he added.

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Iran’s FM & Kuwaiti PM review bilateral relations

asadian

Iran’s FM & UAE’s President discuss initiatives to strengthen regional cooperation

asadian

Iran & Oman FM’s review issues of mutual interest

asadian

Doha: Iran & Qatar FM’s exchange viewpoints on international & regional issues

asadian

Iran-Syria FM’s stress need to implement recent bilateral agreements

asadian

Iran & Russia FM’s discuss regional & international issues

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.