Iran’s FM calls for establishing mechanism for dialogue & cooperation among Persian Gulf countries

SHAFAQNA-Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said that a joint mechanism for dialogue and cooperation among Persian Gulf countries is necessary.

In a message on his Twitter account on Friday, Amirabdollahian said that regarding the importance of neighbors in Iran’s foreign policy and to strengthen the neighborhood policy of the Iranian Government, shortly after hosting the foreign minister of Saudi Arabia and the useful talks in Tehran, left for the four countries of Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and the Emirates in the southern area of ​​the Persian Gulf.

The talks with the high-ranking officials and my counterparts in these countries was very positive, constructive and useful for everyone on both sides of the strategic countries of the Persian Gulf, promising a better, safer and more prosperous future for the people who have deep-rooted and deep ties of respect, love and kinship between them, he added.

Source: IRNA

