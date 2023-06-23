UN: Afghan women restrictions make Taliban recognition near ‘impossible’

SHAFAQNA-UN warns Taliban that restrictions on Afghan women and girls make recognition `nearly impossible’.

It will be “nearly impossible” for the international community to recognise the Taliban government as long as restrictions on women and girls remain in place in Afghanistan, the United Nations envoy to the country and head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has said.

Roza Otunbayeva told the UN Security Council on Wednesday that the Taliban have asked to be recognised by the UN and its member nations, “but at the same time, they act against the key values expressed in the United Nations Charter”.

Source: aljazeera

