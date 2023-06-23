English
International Shia News Agency
More than 50000 Palestinians perform Friday prayer at Aqsa Mosque on 23 June 2023

SHAFAQNA-More than 50000 Palestinians performed Friday prayer in the Aqsa Mosque despite the Israeli restrictions imposed at the gates and entrances of the Old City of Occupied Jerusalem.

Jerusalemite sources said that 55,000 worshipers performed the Friday prayer at the holy site.

Meanwhile, the Israeli police forces set up dozens of roadblocks, conducted extensive searches and checks on Palestinians and their ID cards, and prevented many of them from reaching the holy Islamic site.

During the Friday sermon, the preacher of the Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Muhammad Salim, called for intensifying the Palestinian presence at the holy site.

He also warned of Israeli plans to divide the holy site and the distorted Israeli curricula that target young generations.

Earlier in the morning, thousands performed dawn prayer at the holy site despite Israeli restrictions.

Source: palinfo

www.shafaqna.com

