How IMF debt trap becomes a spider web for third world countries?

Subsidies to the public and enterprises are reduced, which increases inflation, industry loses competitiveness in the local and international market. Even the export sector is not exempt from the IMF’s structural conditions.

In its entire history, the IMF has never pulled a nation out of a financial crisis, rather it has worsened economic conditions that only led to short-term improvements. The IMF is an organization run by Western countries, especially the United States

In a sense, the IMF is a political and financial institution. Countries like Iran and North Korea receive no loans or aid even when they comply with international UN regulations. The IMF is actually used as a tool to control poor nations.

In this game of power, wealth and money, the biggest losers are the people and the poor. The IMF is approached when the domestic and international markets are unable to pay their dues. Governments reach this point of national and global incompetence through their incompetence, corruption, mismanagement of national human and non-human resources.

When the IMF is approached, the victims are not the government, but the people. After receiving a loan from the IMF, the government raises taxes. Businesses, in turn, raise the prices of their products and services, which the public bears. Inflation dominates the market in the form of adjustments from the IMF, and recessions turn into total disaster.

Rising levels of poverty, lack of funds for business development and human development lead to further degradation and “brain drain” of the country, leading to a complete collapse of the economy. This is the conundrum of the IMF.

