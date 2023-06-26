[Photos] Wonders of Isfahan Jameh Mosque

SHAFAQNA- Famous as a place of worship, Jameh Mosque in Isfahan is the destination of choice for tourists, those who love history historians and scholars. Some say it’s a real museum of Islamic architecture.

According to IMNA, a tour that reveals the best efforts of nine centuries of art and religion, from the geometric elegance of the Seljuks to the more lavish innovations of the Safavid era.

Religious worship at this site, also known as Atiq Mosque or Isfahan’s Friday Mosque, is believed to date back to the Sasanian era. The Great Mosque is said to have been built by the Seljuks in the 11th century on the site of a Zoroastrian temple.

The two large domes on the north and south sides are still intact from the Seljuk period, but the remains of the mosque were destroyed by fire in the 12th century and rebuilt in the early 12th century. Other embellishments have been added over the centuries.

Surrounded by four contrasting iwan statues, the center of the main courtyard houses a baptismal fountain simulating the Kaaba in Mecca. Budding pilgrims used to use the well to perform related rituals before making the pilgrimage for the hajj.

Huge archways decorated with Mongol stalactites, Seljuk custom Kufic inscriptions, and austere brick columns.

In addition, the mosque has a beautiful stucco mihrab with eye-catching Quranic inscriptions and floral designs. Next to it is the Timurid Winter Hall lit by plaster skylights.

Full of intricately carved pillars, exquisite mosaics and flawless stone, this place of worship covers an area of ​​over 20,000 square meters and is one of the largest mosques in Iran.

