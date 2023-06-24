English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Middle EastOther News

Qalamkari of Isfahan in the World Crafts Council’s Heritage List

0

SHAFAQNA- Qalamkari of Isfahan, an ancient method of printing subjects on fabric, has been placed on the World Crafts Council’s Heritage List.

According to IMNA, the World Crafts Council has included Isfahan in its list of intangible cultural heritage as “the world city of Qalamkari,” said Majdodin Taj, President of the Isfahan Crafts Association on Monday (19 June 2023).

” Isfahan’s handicraft sector is second only to Minakari (the art of enamelling) on ​​this prestigious list”, Mr Taj pointed.

Experts suggested that great efforts should be made to register Iranian handicrafts. “Foreign countries are plagiarizing some of Iran’s artistic fields, so we must take measures to honor all handicraft fields active in the country.”

said it is seeking international registration for other handicraft fields in this regard. “The traditional arts of Qalamzani (painting motifs on metal objects) and Chalangari (traditional blacksmithing) will be the next candidates.” He believes it can be used to fund artisans who will ultimately help strengthen and contribute to the community.

Qalamkari experts meticulously apply Iranian and oriental motifs and patterns such as Persian calligraphy, plants and animals, arabesques, geometric patterns and hunting scenes to textiles with hand-carved wooden stamps.

Source: IMNA

www.shafaqna.com

read more from shafaqna:

 

[Photos] Isfahan: Nowruz tourists in Naqsh-e-Jahan Square

Related posts

Saudi Arabia considering a “railway connection with Iran via Kuwait and Basra”

asadian

Expert: Iran-USA are satisfied with “minimums”

asadian

Al-Akhbar: Lebanon’s gatherings closely monitor outcomes of bin Salman’s trip to Paris and bin Farhan’s trip to Tehran

asadian

Tehran: Iran-Saudi FM’s agree to form joint political-economic committees

asadian

Reuters: USA-Iran talks to cool tensions with a mutual ‘understanding’

asadian

Saudi Arabia’s FM To Visit Iran on Saturday 17 June 2023

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.