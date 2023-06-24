Qalamkari of Isfahan in the World Crafts Council’s Heritage List

SHAFAQNA- Qalamkari of Isfahan, an ancient method of printing subjects on fabric, has been placed on the World Crafts Council’s Heritage List.

According to IMNA, the World Crafts Council has included Isfahan in its list of intangible cultural heritage as “the world city of Qalamkari,” said Majdodin Taj, President of the Isfahan Crafts Association on Monday (19 June 2023).

” Isfahan’s handicraft sector is second only to Minakari (the art of enamelling) on ​​this prestigious list”, Mr Taj pointed.

Experts suggested that great efforts should be made to register Iranian handicrafts. “Foreign countries are plagiarizing some of Iran’s artistic fields, so we must take measures to honor all handicraft fields active in the country.”

said it is seeking international registration for other handicraft fields in this regard. “The traditional arts of Qalamzani (painting motifs on metal objects) and Chalangari (traditional blacksmithing) will be the next candidates.” He believes it can be used to fund artisans who will ultimately help strengthen and contribute to the community.

Qalamkari experts meticulously apply Iranian and oriental motifs and patterns such as Persian calligraphy, plants and animals, arabesques, geometric patterns and hunting scenes to textiles with hand-carved wooden stamps.

Source: IMNA

www.shafaqna.com