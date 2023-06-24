English
[Video] I Found Islam in Las Vegas

SHAFAQNA- Ahlulbayt: Reborn presented a series of videos titled: Became Muslim I Reborn. The show features Haider Brad Haber on the theme of: “ I Found Islam in Las Vegas.”

A journey like no other, Reborn speaks to those among us who have returned to the eternal faith and how they came to where they are. This channel follows the Inspirational stories of Muslim Reverts from different faiths all over the world. The individuals giving their heart touching stories of how they found Islam and how it transformed their lives and changed them to be the person they are today.

[Video] Sunni Indonesian becomes Shia Muslim

