Russian President: Wagner rebellion a ‘betrayal’

SHAFAQNA- President Vladimir Putin addressed the nation, calling armed mutiny by the Wagner Group “betrayal” and promising “decisive action” will be taken against them. The authorities in Moscow and the surrounding area say they have declared a “counterterrorism” state of emergency after Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed his forces were in control of military sites in Rostov.

Earlier, Prigozhin accused Russia’s top military leadership of ordering a rocket attack on Wagner’s field camps in Ukraine, where “huge numbers” of his fighters had been killed. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says: “Russia’s weakness is obvious” and that the longer Moscow keeps its troops and mercenaries in Ukraine, the more chaos it would invite back home.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com