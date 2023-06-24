USA’s intelligence report: No direct evidence COVID began in Wuhan lab

SHAFAQNA- USA’s intelligence report on COVID-19 origins rejects some points raised by lab leak theory proponents in China’s Wuhan.

The four-page report by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) said the USA’s intelligence community still could not rule out the possibility that the virus came from a laboratory, however, and had not been able to discover the origins of the pandemic.

“The Central Intelligence Agency and another agency remain unable to determine the precise origin of the COVID-19 pandemic, as both (natural and lab) hypotheses rely on significant assumptions or face challenges with conflicting reporting,” the ODNI report said.

