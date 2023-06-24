Aljazeera: Iran welcomes proposal by UN’s Chief to convene eight-country regional forum

SHAFAQNA- Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian welcomed a proposal by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to convene an eight-country regional forum in New York in September.

The forum would include Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain and is envisaged to continue its work beyond the UN’s General Assembly gathering, Amirabdollahian suggested.

“We agreed with top officials and my counterparts in the four countries to take the secretary-general’s initiative as a good omen and engage in more effective measures to follow up on initiatives within this new framework.”

Source: aljazeera

