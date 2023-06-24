Saudi Arabia: Hajj 2023 security preparations complete

SHAFAQNA- The Saudi Ministry of Interior and leaders of the Hajj security forces on Friday (23 June 2023) gave details of their security plans for Hajj 2023, and said that all preparations have been completed.

During a briefing at the Unified Security Operations Center in Mecca, Mohammed Al-Bassami, Director of public security and chair of the Hajj Security Committee, said: “The general plan for the tasks and responsibilities of the Hajj security forces for this year, approved by the minister of interior and chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, has focused on intensifying the field security presence in a way that ensures the speedy monitoring of all types of security cases and remarks, and rapid response with appropriate measures.”

He added that the plan also includes “taking preventive measures to counter crime, combat pickpocketing, and any negative phenomena that affects the security and safety of pilgrims.”

Source: arabnews

