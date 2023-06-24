Israel storms privately-owned orchards in Golan Heights

SHAFAQNA- Israeli authorities, including hundreds of police officers and more than 100 police vehicles, stormed privately-owned apple and cherry orchards belonging to the Syrian Druze community members in the occupied Golan Heights.

Authorities subsequently blocked off all roads leading to the fields in order to provide the private Israeli company, Energix Renewable Energies Ltd, access and protection to establish a wind turbine farm there.

The far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir is strongly pushing for this wind farm, calling this campaign “Golan Winds” and claiming that the project is necessary for the Israeli economy. He further insisted that the occupied Golan Heights “needs more Israeli governance”.

Source: middleeasteye

