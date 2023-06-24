Saudi Arabia hosted 99 million pilgrims over 54 years

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia hosted more than 99 million pilgrims over 54 years” as of last year’s Hajj season.

This was reported by the Saudi Press Agency, quoting the official data of the General Authority for Statistics. These numbers are expected to rise during this year’s Hajj season 1444 AH, which begins next Monday.

“The total number of pilgrims coming to the Kingdom since the General Authority for Statistics began recording the numbers in the year 1390 AH and until the last year 1443 AH (2022), is more than 99 million pilgrims,” according to the Kingdom.

The Kingdom expects more than two million pilgrims to arrive this season.

Source: middleeastmonitor

