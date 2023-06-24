English
Discovery of a planet that is hotter than the sun!

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- An object orbiting a star 1,400 light-years away is seriously confronting our notions of what’s possible in the Universe.

It’s a brown dwarf, the curious category of objects that straddle the gap between planets and stars, but it’s on such a close orbit with its very hot host star that its temperature exceeds a blistering 8,000 Kelvin (7,727 degrees Celsius, or 13,940 Fahrenheit) – hot enough to snap apart the molecules in its atmosphere into their composite atoms.

The research has been accepted into Nature Astronomy, and is available on arXiv.

Source: sciencealert

