Using trolleys to detect a serious heart condition

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Supermarket trolleys could help save people’s lives by detecting a heart condition that puts people at risk of stroke, a trial suggests.

Researchers have come up with an inventive approach to identifying those at risk: installing electrocardiogram (ECG) sensors in the handles of supermarket trolleys to screen adults for abnormal heart rhythms as they shop.

The trial, carried out at four Sainsbury’s supermarkets over three months, involved 2,155 adults.

The results, revealed that when ECG data for 220 participants who consented to have their data analysed and were flagged as potentially having AF were considered by a cardiologist, 59 participants were diagnosed as having the condition – 39 of whom were previously unaware they were affected, and were subsequently contacted to arrange a cardiology appointment.

