Global Diabetes Cases Could Top 1.3 Billion by 2050

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- A new study finds that the number of people living with diabetes — especially Type 2 diabetes — will more than double in 27 years.

There are currently 529 million people in the world with diabetes, the study led by researchers at the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington found. They projected that this will more than double to around 1.3 billion people by 2050.

The growing numbers of people with diabetes is in part driven by rising obesity, and in part by demographic shifts: Prevalence is higher among older adults, the study showed.

The data from 204 countries does not take into account the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic because those numbers were not yet available, researchers said.

Source: reuters