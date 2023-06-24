English
House-size asteroid zoom past Earth

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE-Five asteroids are expected to pass by Earth over the weekend, NASA said in a post published earlier this month.

According to the NASA/JPL Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), the asteroid is estimated to be between 13 and 29 feet (3.9 and 8.8 meters) in diameter, roughly the size of a house or three-story building. 2023 MU2 will make its closest approach on June 25 at 7:19 p.m. ET (2319 GMT).

The near-Earth asteroid 2023 MU2 will pass within 134,000 miles (215,000 kilometers) of Earth, or just about 60% of the average distance from our planet to the moon. While this flyby is fairly close in astronomical terms, the space rock isn’t likely to pose any threat to Earth or spacecraft in its orbit.

