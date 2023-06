SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- A new research has found a new method of boosting micro RNA-205 production for hair growth. The method carries potential to cure baldness in humans.

The research has discovered a method to revive the existing hair follicles in older people for better hair growth.

The method involves boosting the production of micro-RNA particles,miR-205, to stimulate the already existing hair follicles on the scalp.

Source: livemint