UK Launches World’s First Saliva-Based Pregnancy Test

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- labratory

SaliStick, which is currently available instore in the UK and Ireland, operates in a similar way to oral COVID-19 tests. A handheld applicator is used to collect a saliva sample, which is then placed into an analysis unit.

Results will be displayed on a screen within 10 minutes, with two lines indicating pregnancy and one returning a negative test.

It tests for elevated levels of β-hCG, traditionally known as the pregnancy hormone, which is generally detected in saliva from around three to four weeks and steadily increases.

In clinical trials of more than 300 women, the test proved to be around 95% accurate when taken from the first day of a missed period.

Source: newatlas