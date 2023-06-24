Mohammed most popular first name in world, Ali eighth

SHAFAQNA- ‘Mohammed’ is the most popular first name in the world. ‘Ali’ is the eighth.

According to World of Statistics twitter account, with 133,349,300 persons named after Prophet of Islam, ‘Mohammed’ is now the most popular first name in the world. The second name is ‘Maria’ with 61,134,526 persons named so.

Also it is remarkable that 14,916476 persons are named ‘Ahmed’ and 14,763,733 persons are named ‘Ali’ worldwide.

Most popular first names in the world: Mohammed – 133,349,300

Maria – 61,134,526

Nushi – 55,898,624

Jose – 29,946,427

Wei – 17,145,807

Ahmed – 14,916,476

Yan – 14,793,356

Ali – 14,763,733

John – 14,323,797

David – 13,429,576

Li – 13,166,162

Abdul – 12,163,978

Ana – 12,091,132… — World of Statistics (@stats_feed) June 23, 2023

www.shafaqna.com