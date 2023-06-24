English
Mohammed most popular first name in world, Ali eighth

SHAFAQNA- ‘Mohammed’ is the most popular first name in the world. ‘Ali’ is the eighth.

According to World of Statistics twitter account, with 133,349,300 persons named after Prophet of Islam,  ‘Mohammed’ is now the most popular first name in the world. The second name is ‘Maria’ with 61,134,526 persons named so.

Also it is remarkable that 14,916476 persons are named ‘Ahmed’ and 14,763,733 persons are named ‘Ali’ worldwide.

 

