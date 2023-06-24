Mohammed most popular first name in world, Ali eighth

SHAFAQNA- ‘Mohammed’ is the most popular first name in the world. ‘Ali’ is the eighth.
According to World of Statistics twitter account, with 133,349,300 persons named after Prophet of Islam, ‘Mohammed’ is now the most popular first name in the world. The second name is ‘Maria’ with 61,134,526 persons named so.
Also it is remarkable that 14,916476 persons are named ‘Ahmed’ and 14,763,733 persons are named ‘Ali’ worldwide.
Most popular first names in the world:
Mohammed – 133,349,300
Maria – 61,134,526
Nushi – 55,898,624
Jose – 29,946,427
Wei – 17,145,807
Ahmed – 14,916,476
Yan – 14,793,356
Ali – 14,763,733
John – 14,323,797
David – 13,429,576
Li – 13,166,162
Abdul – 12,163,978
Ana – 12,091,132…
— World of Statistics (@stats_feed) June 23, 2023