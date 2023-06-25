English
Peskov: Putin guarantees Prigozhin the opportunity to leave for Belarus

SHAFAQNA- Russian President Vladimir Putin guarantees the founder of Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin the opportunity to leave for Belarus, said the press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov.

“If you ask what kind of guarantee that Prigozhin will be able to leave for Belarus, this is the word of the President of Russia,” Peskov said.

Before that, it was reported in Minsk that the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko held talks with Prigozhin, he accepted the proposal of the Belarusian leader to stop the movement of his fighters on the territory of Russia.

Later, Peskov clarified that the criminal case against Yevgeny Prigozhin would be dropped, he would “leave for Belarus.”

Source: Shafaqna Russia

