Afghan women’s public presence has been ‘totally erased’ according to UN’s report

SHAFAQNA- The UN’s Special Rapporteur for Freedom of Opinion and Expression, Irene Khan, said at the 53rd regular session of the Human Rights Council that in Afghanistan women’s public presence has been totally erased by the ‘Taliban’.

Irene Khan said in a report that Women’s rights groups play an important role in the struggle for gender equality and in promoting the agency of women.

“Women’s rights groups play an important role in the struggle for gender equality and in promoting the agency of women. They have come under pressure as civic space has shrunk in a number of countries, the most egregious example being Afghanistan, where women’s public presence has been totally erased by the Taliban,” the report reads.

“Women’s presence in a ministry or in an institution cannot make up for their equal legal rights,” said Suraya Paikan, a women’s rights activist.

