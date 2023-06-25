Greeks vote in second general election in five weeks

SHAFAQNA-Greek polls opened on Sunday at 7 a.m. for the second time in five weeks to decide who will lead the country for the next four years.

Polling stations across the country opened at 7am (04:00 GMT) on Sunday and will close 12 hours later, with results expected by about 17:00 GMT.

The vote is overshadowed by a boat wreck off the coast of western Greece about a week ago in which hundreds of refugees and migrants either died or went missing.

But the disaster is unlikely to significantly affect the overall outcome as Greeks are expected to focus on domestic economic issues.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com