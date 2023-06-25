Saudi improves Hajj services for Iran pilgrims

SHAFAQNA-Reconciliation between Saudi Arabia and Iran led to improved services for the annual pilgrimage to Islam’s holiest site.

Sayid Mahdi, who will be in charge of around 2,800 Iranian pilgrims who will perform Hajj next week, said Saudi Arabia has been more cooperative in finding hotels for Iranians this year.

“We thank God that this is improving,” he said. “God willing, we can offer better services to the pilgrims of the Holy Mosque.”

Saudi Arabia is preparing to host some 2.6 million pilgrims next week for the 2023 Hajj season, after removing all COVID-19 restrictions for the first time since 2019. Iran’s official media said 87,550 of those will be Iranians.

Source: middleeastmonitor

www.shafaqna.com