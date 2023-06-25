Egypt’s president meets Indian PM to strengthen ties

SHAFAQNA- President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday.

Egypt and India share deep ties that date back to the 1950s, when the two nations played key roles in founding the Non-Aligned Movement, which had sought an alternative path to siding with either with communism or capitalism at the height of the Cold War.

Modi, who arrived in Cairo Saturday, is the first Indian prime minister to pay a state visit to Egypt in more than two decades. His two-day stop came six months after El-Sisi was in New Delhi as an official guest at India’s Independence Day.

