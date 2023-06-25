Media coverage of Titanic-touring sub & migrant boat tragedy reveals deep bias

SHAFAQNA-Media coverage of Titanic-touring sub and migrant boat tragedy reveals deep bias.

Former US President Obama’s remarks deploring media’s indifference to the bigger of the two tragedies strike a responsive chord.

It did not need an elder statesman of America to point out the scandalous contrast between the intense media coverage of the Titan’s doomed journey and the almost cursory attention paid to the deaths of possibly hundreds of people off the coast of Greece just days earlier. Still, when Barack Obama did just that at a public forum in Athens on Thursday, his comments not only struck a responsive chord with the audience but also gave voice to the pent-up frustrations of news consumers worldwide.

Source: arabnews

