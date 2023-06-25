English
Qatar delivers all 10000 World Cup mobile homes to Turkey-Syria earthquake victims

SHAFAQNA-Qatar has completed a delivery of 10,000 mobile homes that were donated to victims of the tragic Turkey-Syria earthquakes.

“As part of the State of Qatar’s response to the devastating earthquake that hit Turkiye and Syria in February 2023, Qatar Fund for Development delivered the final batch of the mobile homes used to shelter the affected communities,” the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) announced.

Two powerful earthquakes of 7.7 and 7.5 magnitudes struck Turkiye and Syria in February, killing at least 50,000 people and displacing 2.94 million others in the affected areas, per recent figures by Turkish emergency response entity, AFAD.

