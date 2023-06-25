Bahraini Shia cleric reportedly arrested

SHAFAQNA- It is reported that a Bahraini Shia cleric, Sheikh Jamil Al-Baqeri, was arrested in Saudi Arabia ahead of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, LuaLuaTV twitted.

#Bahrain-i Shiite cleric Sheikh Jamil Al-Baqeri has reportedly been detained in #SaudiArabia ahead of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. pic.twitter.com/p4wJM7jlBk — LuaLuaTV (@LuaLuaEnglish) June 24, 2023

According to LuaLuaTV twitter account, there is no official explanation for the arrest, but unconfirmed reports say the cleric was arrested while reciting Dua al-Faraj, a prayer attributed to Imam Mahdi, whom Shia Muslims consider the last of the twelve imams.

