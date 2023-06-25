English
Bahraini Shia cleric reportedly arrested

SHAFAQNA- It is reported that a Bahraini Shia cleric, Sheikh Jamil Al-Baqeri, was arrested in Saudi Arabia ahead of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, LuaLuaTV twitted.

According to LuaLuaTV twitter account, there is no official explanation for the arrest, but unconfirmed reports say the cleric was arrested while reciting Dua al-Faraj, a prayer attributed to Imam Mahdi, whom Shia Muslims consider the last of the twelve imams.

