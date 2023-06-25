Sheikh Issa Qassim: “Fierce and direct war” being waged against Islam

SHAFAQNA- Bahrain’s top Shia religious authority, Sheikh Issa Qassim, said a “fierce and direct war” is being waged against Islam. He didn’t name those behind it but said they were trying to camouflage it with “false religious clothing“, LuaLuaTV twited.

According to LuaLuaTV twitter account, Sheikh Qassim wrote in an article published on Friday, “The promotion and practice of homosexuality and normalization with the Zionist enemy are dangerous issues that are extremely destructive to Islam and humanity. There should be no apathy to oppose them.”

“Let the [religious] scholars speak of the truth that Allah has shown them and call for it and expose falsehood. Let the mosques and hussainiyas thrive with the remembrance of God, calling for His religion […] until justice prevails, injustice disappear,” Sheikh Qassim added.



