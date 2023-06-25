Israeli Settlers spray-paint racist anti-Arab graffiti on greenhouses in Tulkarem-area village

SHAFAQNA-Israeli settlers sprayed racist graffiti on the walls of agricultural green homes in the vicinity of the Shufa Israeli military checkpoint to the southeast of Tulkarem, according to a local farmer.

The farmer, Tahseen Hamed, told WAFA correspondent that a group of settlers snuck into Palestinian-owned land in the vicinity of the said checkpoint and spray-painted racist slogans calling for the killing of Arabs on the walls of greenhouses owned by two residents.

Settlers also stole a donkey owned by Hamed and his brother.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

Source: wafa

www.shafaqna.com