‘Largest Hajj pilgrimage in history’ begins in Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA-“This year, we will witness the largest hajj pilgrimage in history,” Saudi official said.

The number of pilgrims this year is expected to break records at more than 2.5 million.

The pilgrimage of Hajj has begun as crowds of Muslims donning white robes circle the Kaaba, the cubed structure at the epicentre of Islam’s holiest site, their prayers ringing through the air.

The annual pilgrimage began on Sunday in Mecca, Saudi Arabia with the tawaf, the circling of the Kaaba, in an event that is expected to break attendance records.

