English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

‘Largest Hajj pilgrimage in history’ begins in Saudi Arabia

0
Largest Hajj pilgrimage

SHAFAQNA-“This year, we will witness the largest hajj pilgrimage in history,” Saudi official said.

The number of pilgrims this year is expected to break records at more than 2.5 million.

The pilgrimage of Hajj has begun as crowds of Muslims donning white robes circle the Kaaba, the cubed structure at the epicentre of Islam’s holiest site, their prayers ringing through the air.

The annual pilgrimage began on Sunday in Mecca, Saudi Arabia with the tawaf, the circling of the Kaaba, in an event that is expected to break attendance records.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

French Muslim cycles over 5,000 km to perform Hajj

asadian

Saudi improves Hajj services for Iran pilgrims

asadian

Saudi Arabia hosted 99 million pilgrims over 54 years

asadian

Saudi Arabia: Hajj 2023 security preparations complete

asadian

Most important features of Hajj 2023

asadian

[Video] Successful testing of first Air Taxi in Saudi Arabia

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.